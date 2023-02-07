The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the online registration process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 soon. Confirming the development, through a tweet, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that the dates for the registration process of CUET 2023 for undergraduate programmes will be announced in a couple of days. Once the registration link is active, candidates may apply by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“The Registration and application process of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for admission to Undergraduate Programmes into Central Universities and other Participating Universities will be announced in a couple of days," reads the tweet. As per the official schedule, the CUET UG 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to May 31 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

CUET 2023 for UG courses will be held in 13 languages which include English, Gujarati, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telegu. The CUET 2023 UG results are scheduled to be out in the third week of June 2023.

Earlier, the UGC chairperson confirmed that there will be no change in the CUET exam pattern and subject choices. The number of examination centres has also increased this year. The common entrance exam score will be used for admission to all central universities including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, among others. It can also be used for admission to private and deemed to be universities.

Last year, there were about 14.9 lakh students registered for the CUET. The entrance test was conducted at 450 centres on each exam day. Hence, the Commission is selecting 1,000 centres this year, (of which all may not be used but will act as standby) to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.

