Home » News » education-career » CUET UG 2023 Registration Soon, Check Exam Pattern

CUET UG 2023 Registration Soon, Check Exam Pattern

The CUET UG 2023 paper format will remain the same as last year and the exam will be held in 13 languages

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 13:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates will be able to register themselves for the entrance exam on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in (Representative image)
Candidates will be able to register themselves for the entrance exam on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in (Representative image)

As per the announcement by UGC Chairman, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 Registrations for Undergraduate courses from this week. Once started, candidates will be able to register themselves for the entrance exam on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. Earlier the testing agency announced to commence the CUET UG registrations in the first week of February 2023.

The CUET UG 2023 is set to be held as computer-based test (CBT) between May 21 and May 31, 2023. Alike last year, this year also the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. The candidates will be able to choose as many as six domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the General test. NTA will declare the CUET UG results in the third week of June 2023.

CUET 2023: EXAM PATTERN AND SYLLABLES

Advertisement

CUET (UG) 2022 will consist of 4 sections:

Section IA- 13 Languages

Section IB 20 Languages

Section II- 27 Domain-Specific Topics

Section III- General Test

Read | CUET 2022: Syllabus, Paper Pattern, Admission Rules - All you need to Know

The syllabus of the upcoming CUET 2023 examination will be completely based on the Class 12 syllabus. No question will be given in the paper from the class 11 syllabus.

Candidates will have to compulsorily take a language test in one of the 13 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Oriya, and English.

The common entrance exam score will be used for admission to all central universities including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, among others. It can also be used for admission to private and deemed to be universities.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: February 06, 2023, 13:51 IST
last updated: February 06, 2023, 13:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+16PHOTOS

Grammy Awards 2023: Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo Among Best Dressed Stars

+8PHOTOS

Jennifer Winget Looks Smoking Hot In Polka Dot Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Super Sexy Bikini And Monokini Moments