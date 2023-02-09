The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 registrations for undergraduate courses from today onwards, the UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has said. Once started, candidates will be able to register themselves for the entrance exam on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last day to submit applications is March 12.

The CUET UG 2023 is a computer-based test (CBT) that will be held between May 21 and 31 this year. “Announcement on CUET-UG: Online Submission of Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for Admission to Undergraduate Programmes will start tonight. Last date for submission of applications is 12 March 2023," tweeted Kumar.

The city of examination will be announced on April 30, and the admit cards will be available from the second week of May. “Examination will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of Candidates and Subject choices. Candidates can apply for CUET (UG) - 2023 through the “Online" mode only on the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in," the tweet added.

Like last year, this year also the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. The candidates will be able to choose as many as six domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the general test. NTA will declare the CUET UG results in the third week of June 2023.

The common entrance exam score will be used for admission to central universities including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, among others. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Oriya, and English.

