CUET-UG from May 21: Lessons Learnt, Better Prepared for Test This Yr, Say Officials as Applications Open

This year’s Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) to central universities across the country will be different compared to its debut edition last year.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has planned measures to smoothen the challenges faced during the first edition of the test, which had resulted in chaos and confusion. The applications for the test have opened up, while the last day for submission is March 12. The test will be conducted from May 21.

According to government officials, students will be informed of their test centres well in advance to avoid any last-minute confusion. Also, exam centres will be located within 100 km of where the students reside.

Last year, which saw CUET being rolled out, without enough time or preparation to ready the infrastructure, students were allotted centres at the last moment, while in some case just the night before. Also, in most cases, centres were located too far from their places with some even being outside the city, which left students and parents struggling to make it in time for the exam.

Also, this year, officials said that infrastructure, both technical and management at centres, will be better so that there is no scope for glitches. “There will be extra computers, keyboards on standby in case of a system problem. The preparations for the exam including identifying of centres have already started. We will ensure there are no problems for students this time," said a senior official, who didn’t wish to be named.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST YEAR

Last year, over nine lakh students appeared for the first-ever edition of CUET-UG, while 14 lakh candidates had registered. There were reports of computers running into glitches or breaking down in the middle of the test at many centres. Besides, several centres fell short of computers and because of the chaos the test was cancelled and had to be rescheduled. The exams had to be extended, disrupting the academic calendar of universities, due to consecutive cancellations.

Also, many students cited issues that they had multiple exams scheduled on the same day, which made it tough for them to appear.

Besides, many colleges complained of their academic schedule being delayed because of their premises being blocked for conducting the test.

Last year, the exam was conducted between July 15 and August 30. “This time we will ensure that the test is wrapped up by June-end so that colleges can start their sessions well in time," the official said.

The test, like last year, will be held in several phases, however, the agency plans to conduct it in three shifts in a days instead of two.

