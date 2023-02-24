The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 is a couple of months away and there is a lot of anxiety among the students regarding the common university admission process. Last year, the CUET admission process was introduced for the first time and it created a lot of chaos. There were several glitches and technical issues that were pointed out by the students. This time, the Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh assured that the process will be much smoother.

Talking about the need for a common entrance exam, the DU VC said, “One needs to understand the principle behind the whole process. It is to ensure that there is no disparity among the students when they apply. When the admission process was cut off at DU it was easier for students coming from the state syllabus which is comparatively easier to score marks. That created a lot of disparity. This CUET process will ensure that every student gets an equal chance to get admission to Delhi university."

“One needs to understand that it is a mammoth task. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the CUET, also holds the NEET, and JEE, which have a maximum of three subjects. At Delhi University, we have numerous courses and lakhs of aspirants appearing for the test, and because it was the first time there were some issues faced by the students. This time we have learned from last year’s experience and we can assure you that the whole process will be a students-friendly one," Singh told News18.com.

The application process for the CUET 2022-23, began on May 19, but the examination dates were not announced then. The deadline for applications was then extended three times, to July 4, July 10, and July 18. The NTA tried to correct errors in the list of universities or courses, additions as well as withdrawals, several times. It was on August 8 that the NTA notified the examination dates, to be held on 10 days between September 1 and 11.

Around 3.57 lakh candidates were to appear for these examinations in 2022. The Delhi university VC Yogesh assures that this time the whole process will begin and end on time. “The CUET process will begin by May once the board exam results are out and accordingly we are planning that the whole process to be over by a month so that there is no delay in the announcement of the entrance result, and the academic session can begin on time without any delay." Last year, the new academic session began only in October.

Delhi University VC in a message to students said, “There is no need to worry. We will ensure that the CUET process this time is a smoother process and student-friendly one. Our only appeal to the students is that you study the university prospectus properly and submit the application as stated in the prospectus."

