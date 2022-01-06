Currency Note Press Recruitment Open for 149 Posts, Salary up to Rs 95,910

The Currency Note Press (CNP), Nashik, Maharashtra, has notified the recruitment process for filling 149 posts of Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Jr Technician, Jr Office Asst and others. Interested candidates may apply for the recruitment online at cnpnashik.spmcil.com on or before the last date of application, January 25.

The registrations began on January 4. The recruitment test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in February/ March and the final date will be confirmed depending upon the number of applicants. The recruitment will be subject to the reservation policies of the government.

>CNP Recruitment: Vacancy

The vacancy are for the following posts,

Welfare Officer/ Level-A-2 - Total Posts- 1

Supervisor (Technical Control)/ Level–S1- Total Posts 10

Supervisor (Technical Operation- Printing)/ Level S1- Total Posts 5

Supervisor (Official Language)/ Level A1 - Total Posts 1

Secretarial Assistant/ Level B-4- Total Posts 1

Junior Office Assistant / Level B-3 - Total Posts 6

Junior Technician (Printing/Control)/ Level- W- 1 - Total Posts 104

Junior Technician (Workshop)/ Level–W-1- Total Posts 21

The salary for the above post range from Rs 18,780 to Rs 95,910, it varies from post to post.

>CNP Recruitment: Eligibility

>Education: Candidness who are either graduate or have full-time Industrial Training Institutes (ITI certificate)/ Master’s Degree/Diploma in Engineering (Printing) can apply for the posts. For detailed information about the eligibility, candidates are advised to refer to the recruitment notification available at CNP Nashik’s official portal.

>Age Limit: The age limit for application for posts of Welfare Officer, Supervisors is 18 to 30 years and for Secretarial Assistant and Junior Office Assistant posts, it’s 18 to 28 years. The age limit is 18 to 25 years for posts of Junior Technicians. Additionally, there’s relaxation of up to 10 years in the upper limit of age criteria depending upon the candidate’s category.

>CNP Recruitment: Application Fees

Applicants belonging to unreserved, OBC (NCL) and EWS categories need to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 for this recruitment. While SC/ST/PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of the examination fee, they may have to pay Rs 200 as an intimation charge. The fee is inclusive of all applicable taxes. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed information on the recruitment.

