CUSAT CAT 2022 Application Deadline Closing Today

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will close the registrations for its Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 today, March 7. Interested candidates can apply for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the varsity through the official website — admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Candidates can also apply till March 14 however, with a fine. The admit cards will be available between May 1 to 14. The CUSAT CAT is scheduled to be conducted in various centres across the country from May 15 to 17.

CUSAT CAT 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to CUSAT official website

Step 2. Click on the student registration link on the homepage

Step 3. Fill in your email id and set a password

Step 4. Login

Step 5. Fill up the form with required details

Step 6. Submit fees

Step 7. Download and save the copy of the form for further use

CUSAT CAT 2022: Application fees

The minimum application fee to appear for two test codes is Rs 1100 and for Kerala SC and ST candidates it is Rs 500.

CUSAT CAT 2022: Exam pattern

The syllabus of CUSAT CAT features chapters and topics from physics, chemistry, and mathematics taught prior to conducting the exam based on the syllabus of classes 11 and 12. The exam will have two papers. Paper I will be of mathematics featuring a total of 125 questions and 375 marks. Paper II will be on physics and chemistry. While physics will have a total of 75 questions and 225 marks, chemistry will feature 50 questions and 150 marks.

“Students who wish to get admission for BTech Marine Engineering at KMSME in CUSAT, should register for CAT2022, select Course BTech and complete the center selection step also. The applicants need to appear for the Common Entrance Test conducted by Indian Maritime University (IMU) and the admission shall be based on the IMU rank," the official notice said.

