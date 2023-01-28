The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the examination schedule for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. As per the official timetable, the CUSAT CAT 2023 computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on April 29, 30, and May 1. The university began the online application process for the CUSAT CAT 2023 on January 27.

Before applying, candidates are advised to carefully go through the CUSAT CAT information brochure which includes details related to the application form, exam date option registration, allotment, and other information referring to academic admission 2023-24.

CUSAT CAT 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Candidates seeking admission for BTech programmes need to pass class 12 or its equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM), and English as separate subjects with a PCM average of not less than 60 per cent and a minimum of 50 per cent in Maths alone. Additionally, candidates should have passed English in Class 10 and 12 with 50 per cent.

CUSAT CAT 2023: Documents required

While filling out the CUSAT CAT 2023 application form, candidates need to submit the following documents:

1. Class 10- and 12-mark sheets or certificates.

2. Photograph and signature of the candidate (scanned).

3. A valid photo ID including an Aadhaar card, bank passbook, and ration card.

4. Registered mobile phone number and email ID address.

5. Credit/debit or net banking details for online payment of application fee.

CUSAT CAT 2023: How to apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the CUSAT CAT 2023 registration link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, select the desired programme and complete the basic registration process.

Step 4: Then log in using the generated credentials and fill up the application form as instructed.

Step 5: Upload all the relevant documents needed and pay the application fee.

Advertisement

Step 6: Verify all the details mentioned in CUSAT CAT application form and click on submit.

Step 7: Save and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Advertisement

The last date to apply for the CUSAT CAT is February 26. However, the registration window with a late fee will be open till March 6. The admit cards will be out on April 18. Candidates, seeking admission in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by the varsity, can fill up the CUSAT CAT 2023 application form on the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Read all the Latest Education News here