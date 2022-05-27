DASA Applications Open for NRIs, Foreign Nationals via JEE Main, GMAT, GRE

The Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) 2022-23 application process has started. Candidates can apply online through the official website at dasanit.org. It is a scheme notified by the Ministry of Education, government of India that allows foreign nationals and Indian studying abroad to study in Indian institutes.

NRI (Non-resident Indian), OCI (Overseas Citizen of Indian), and PIO (Person of Indian Origin), foreign nationals and Indian students studying abroad can apply for the scheme. The scheme provides direct admissions into undergraduate and postgraduate courses in top NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranked institutes.

The admissions in undergraduate courses will be on the basis of rank secured by the candidate in JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 2022. The admission for postgraduate courses will be based on the GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test) and GRE (Graduate Record Examinations) score of the candidates.

DASA 2022-23 Admissions: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible to apply for the scheme, candidates have to be an NRI, PIO, OCI, or a foreign national studying in any country including India. The candidate must have passed senior secondary (10+2) or equivalent from any system to apply. Indian nationals who want to apply for the scheme must have at least two years of education, including class 11 and 12 or equivalent, from abroad.

DASA 2022-23 Admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of DASA and register yourself

Step 2: Fill in the essential details and upload the required documents to complete the application form

Step 3: Save the application form for future reference

Students will be eligible for admissions to NITs (National Institute of Technology), IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology), centrally-funded technical institutions, and Schools of Planning and Architecture. However, it must be noted that foreign students cannot secure a seat in the IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) through DASA scheme.

