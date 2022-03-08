Data Management, Leadership Among Top Areas of Interest for Women in Tech: Survey

The top areas of interest for women in tech include data management (34 per cent), leadership and management (33 per cent), project management (32 per cent), programming languages (29 per cent), cybersecurity (28 per cent) and cloud computing (28 per cent), revealed Skillsoft’s 2022 Women in Tech Report – India region.

Besides, two-thirds of women in tech say men outnumber them at their organisation for leadership roles at ratios of 2-to-1 or greater. This ratio is even higher for those working in tech companies (72 per cent). Women have also identified top challenges in tech roles including lack of equity in opportunities (47 per cent) and underrepresentation of women in the tech field (46 per cent)

Further, 1 in 2 women in tech believe that advanced technical skills helped them reach their current role, hence the importance of upskilling and training opportunities cannot be understated. This comes at a time when 76 per cent of IT decision-makers report skills gaps on their teams, according to Skillsoft’s Global Knowledge IT Skills and Salary Report.

“Providing opportunities for training and professional development is a major benefit for employers and employees alike as it can help fill crucial skills shortages and put women on a path for career advancement," the report states. The report sheds light on the gaps in learning and development opportunities in the workplace for female tech professionals.

As many as 44 per cent of those surveyed ranked professional development and training opportunities as one of the top five incentives that their organisations could employ to encourage more women to pursue tech-related careers. While 47 per cent women say that seeing more women in leadership roles would encourage others to pursue tech-related careers. 89 per cent of women working in tech roles say that they have either already worked towards a certification or are in the process of getting one.

About 52 per cent say their employers offer training as a benefit. While 35 per cent of women look for tech-related job fairs or networking opportunities from their organization. As an incentive of encouragement, professional development trumps benefits like childcare (29 per cent) and work-life benefits (41 per cent).

