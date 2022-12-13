Data Science Most Preferred Online Course in 2022: Survey

Data science has been the most preferred online course in 2022, as per a survey by Coursera. Google’s ‘Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere’ was the most popular course this year followed by Python courses by University of Michigan and Google. Among other top online courses include machine learning, web development, English learning and financial marketing, as per the survey.
As per the official website, the Google data analytics certificate course equips students with skills they need to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. It covers key data analytics topics including data cleaning, data analysis, data visualisation and tools such as spreadsheets, SQL, R programming, tableau, among others.
Most popular courses in 2022: overall
Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere — Google
Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) — University of Michigan
Crash Course on Python — Google
Machine Learning — Stanford University
Foundations of Project Management — Google
Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design — Google
HTML, CSS, and Javascript for Web Developers — Johns Hopkins University
English for Career Development — University of Pennsylvania
Financial Markets — Yale University
Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions — Google
Most popular courses in 2022: data science
Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere — Google
Machine Learning — Stanford University
Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions — Google
What is Data Science? — IBM Skills Network
Prepare Data for Exploration — Google
Supervised Machine Learning: Regression and Classification — Stanford University
Supervised Machine Learning: Regression and Classification — DeepLearning.AI
Python for Data Science, AI & Development — IBM Skills Network
Process Data from Dirty to Clean — Google
Data Analysis with R Programming — Google
Meanwhile, as Coursera’s Global Skills Report (GSR) 2022 released earlier this year, despite a series of courses being launched in online and offline modes in data science, Indians are not deemed to be skilled in the domain. India has shown poorer performance as compared to previous years and had fallen four places to be ranked at the 68th position globally in data science proficiency.
Considered a hub for tech skills, India’s technology proficiency levels have gone up from 38 per cent to 46 per cent, with the country strengthening its position by six spots. On the other hand, proficiency in data science has dipped from 38 per cent in 2021 to 26 per cent in 2022, leading to a 12-rank drop, according to the report.
