Daughter Doctor & Pharmacist Gets Rank 9 in NEET 2022, Says Focus on Understanding Topics, Not Number of Books

The daughter of a doctor and pharmacist, Zeel Vipul Vyas from Vadodara has grabbed the All India Rank of 9 at the recently-released National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 results. An academically inclined student throughout her scholastic journey, Zeel is now trying to secure admission at the top medical institute in the country, AIIMS Delhi.

“My father is a doctor and my mother is a pharmacist. Yes, my parents have been a motivation throughout for opting for the medical field but it is also of personal interest. I had always been interested in becoming a doctor," says the 17-year-old, adding that she has an interest in research, but is yet to decide on what she will pursue after MBBS.

An alumnus of CBSE-affiliated Bhavans, Vadodara, Gujarat, she has cracked the medical entrance exam with 710 marks out of a total of 720 or 99.9992 percentile. the 17-year-old had scored 99.2 per cent in 10th and 98 per cent in 12. Immediately after clearing her class 10 exams, she began her NEET preparations.

Talking to News18.com about her NEET preparation strategy, like most other toppers, she too believes if one understands the concepts, half the job is done. “I started from basic and then slowly went to advanced level. One needs to understand the basic concepts first. If we do not understand basic concepts we will not be able to attempt questions on them," she explains.

Zeel further adds, “I stuck to NEET syllabus and pattern. The last month was for practice and attempting mock tests. Since class 12 studies and the NEET syllabus are merging, the study hours are covered together for both exams. The syllabus is the same for both. It is all about understanding concepts. If I understand the concept then it is okay for me to attempt both the type of questions — in boards and the medical entrance." She also followed the order of the question paper and began her exam with physics, followed by chemistry, and then biology.

