Daughter of a Labourer, MP Board Class 10 Topper Cycled 6 km a Day to Reach School

Nancy Dubey, the class 10 topper of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board exam is as an inspiration for many. The daughter of a daily wage earning labourer, she secured 496 out of 500 marks or 99 per cent in MP class 10 boards, the results of which were released on April 29.

Although Nancy’s father earned a meagre income, he never allowed any hindrance coming in the way of his daughter’s studies. The class 10th topper used to cycle her way to school everyday. A native of Chhatrapur, her school was 6 km away from her home. “Continuing education in Covid-19 era through online mode was a real challenge," Nancy told News18.com. She now wishes to be a physician. Delighted with her success, Nancy credited her parents and teachers for the success.

Meanwhile, Ishita Dubey, who is the MP board class 12 arts stream topper secured 480 out of 500 marks. She hails from Rehli in Sagar district and is the daughter of a farmer. Ishita studied for 10 to 12 hours a day. The studious girl has her priorities clear and wants to be an IAS officer and said will focus on preparing for her civil services.

The class 12 exam result brought mixed feelings for the commerce stream topper Harshita Pandey, who secured 480 out of 500 marks. She felt satisfied with the outcome but missed her father Santosh Pandey, who was a farmer, who passed away last month. “My father wanted me to be a Chartered Accountant and I will fulfill his dreams," she said.

Meanwhile, Pragati Mittal a student of Math topped the class 12 exams among all stream by securing 494 marks out of 500. A total of 9 girls topped the class 12 exam while in class 10, out of 95 toppers, 55 are girls.

Overall 59.54 per cent students cleared class 10 exam and 72.72 per cent of class 12 students passed the boards this year. In class 12, 325572 students got first division while in class 10, as many as 3,48,219 students got 60 per cent or above. In 2018, 66 per cent of class 10 students had cleared the exam while in 2019, as many as 61.32 per cent had passed the boards.

Releasing the results on Friday, the School Education minister Inder Singh Parmar said that Covid-19 had a disastrous impact on school education but the students worked hard and the results is visible today. He greeted the successful students and urged unsuccessful ones to not lose heart.

