Daughter of Govt School Teacher Gets 100 Percentile in CUET, Aims to Become IAS Officer

A native of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Ankita Lothiya has scored 100 percentile in the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET), which made its debut this year.

In the first-ever UG entrance exam, Ankita has secured full marks — 200/200 in three subjects including — English, geography, and political science. The 18-year-old also got 178 marks or 97 percentile in history and 80 percentile in general studies.

Ankita has her eyes on the top three colleges of DU — St Stephen’s College, Hindu, Lady Shri Ram College. “I want to study BA in history or political science. In the future, I plan to sit for the UPSC civil services exam, and thus getting these subjects would be of great help," she told News18.com.

“After my 12th exams were over on June 10, from June 15, I began my CUET preparations. Since 30 per cent of the syllabus was reduced in the 12th boards this time, I had to complete that part first for CUET. I began preparations chapter-wise. At first, I finished the term 1 syllabus and then started the term 2 syllabi. Prior to the exams, I used to study for 6-7 hours per day," said the 18-year-old. She also took the Adda247 test series for history, political science, and geography.

The daughter of a government school teacher, she was always a brilliant student throughout her scholastic journey. She scored 93.67 per cent in class 10 and 95.2 per cent in class 12 with humanities (history, pol, geo, English, and physical education).

Although initially, she planned to sit for the Rajasthan judiciary exam, now, she aims to prepare for one of the most competitive exams in the country, UPSC, in her second year of college.

“I wanted to appear for RJS Judiciary but later got motivated by some IAS officers including Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Neha Srivastava. So, now my plan is to sit for the civil services," she said. Her hobbies include drawing, reading books, and cooking.

