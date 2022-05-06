Daughter of Vegetable Vendor Secures Rank 5 in Civil Judge Recruitment Exam

The daughter of a vegetable vendor in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Ankita Nagar, has cracked the civil judge recruitment exam. She secured rank 5 in the SC category of the exam. Her father, Ashok Nagar, is a vegetable vendor in Musakhedi area of Indore, reported news agency ANI.

After completing her studies, everyday, Ankita used to help her father at his vegetables shop. She claims it was during the lockdown when she got enough time to study. For the most part, she took help from YouTube “Got a lot of time to study during the lockdown. I studied online on YouTube. Although I received a scholarship from the government, there was financial trouble," she told the news agency.

Also read| College Drop-out, Cab Driver Turns Software Developer, Credits Online Coding Course

Advertisement

Ankita did most of her studies via government scholarships. It was her parents who told her to focus on her studies. Although she wanted to become a doctor but the expensive admission fees stopped her from doing so. Instead, she started preparing the civil judge exam.

“I wanted to become a doctor but medical studies cost much more so I began to prepare for civil judge examination instead. I did most of my studies on a government scholarship," Ankita added.

“To those children who do not study despite the privilege, I would like them to focus on their goal. There was a financial crisis to fill the form during and after the lockdown but I managed. Many people said, get married, but my parents asked me to concentrate on my studies," she said.

Ankita’s parents said that they wanted to give their daughter “a fair chance in life" which is why they compromised a lot in the past six years for their daughter’s education. “She studied without any privilege and cleared the exam. We are proud of her. No one should force their daughters to marry but rather get them educated," her parents said.

Ankita’s father Ashok Nagar said his family struggled a lot and saved money for her daughter’s education. “We have no words to express our happiness. We struggled a lot and didn’t have much money but still saved little money and taught our daughter Ankita," he said.

Advertisement

Read| After Cracking IIT, IIM Entrances, Haryana’s Vineet Kumar Secures AIR 1 in UPSC ESE

“People differentiate between son and daughter. I would ask them not to do it. A daughter is better than a son. Today everyone is coming to congratulate me. I have three children, one son has done MBA, the youngest daughter is married, and the middle daughter Ankita studied and became a judge. Girls should also get educated," added her father.

While Laxmi Nagar, Ankita’s mother said, “Our family runs only by selling vegetables, we used to keep the money for the daughter’s education. The last 5-6 years were very difficult for our family. I have given equal importance to my sons and daughters and educated them."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.