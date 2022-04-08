DDA Recruitment 2022: Apply for 378 Vacancies for 12th Pass

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has issued a notification to invite applications for the post of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The interested candidates need to apply online through the official website of BECIL, becil.com latest by April 25.

BECIL is recruiting for 378 posts including 200 posts for Office Assistants and 178 vacancies for Data Entry Operators. The recruitment will be done on a contractual basis for all the posts.

The selection will be done through a written test followed by a computer competency test and typing test. After completing these rounds, a candidate will need to appear for personal interaction or discussion.

BECIL Recruitment: Eligibility for Office Assistants Post

Education: Candidates having a graduation degree in any discipline from any recognised university can apply for the post of office assistant.

Age: The candidate must be between the age group of 21 years and 45 years.

BECIL Recruitment: Eligibility for Data Entry Operator post

Education: Candidates who have passed their Class 12 or have a graduation degree in any discipline from any recognized university are eligible to apply for these posts.

Age: The candidate must be between the age group of 21 years and 45 years.

BECIL Recruitment: How to apply?

Step 1. Open the official website of BECIL, https://becilregistration.com/Home/List

Click on New Registration.

Step 2. Select the Advertisement Number you want to apply for, and fill in the other required details such as personal information, and educational qualifications.

Step 3. Upload relevant documents such as scanned photo, signature, birth certificate/ 10th certificate, and caste certificate

Step 4. Preview form and cross-check every information

Step 5. Pay the requisite fee and click submit.

Step 6. After successful completion of the admission form, e-mail your scanned documents to the e-mail Id mentioned on the last page of the application form.

