DDA Recruitment 2022: Registration Deadline Extended for 23 Engineer Posts Till Dec 12

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is hiring eligible and interested officers from central/state governments or organisations involved in public works or town planning. Now, for the positions of executive engineer (civil) and chief engineer (civil), the deadline for submitting applications has been extended to December 12. Notably, applications received after the last date or incomplete ones will be rejected.

There are a total of 23 vacancies on offer. The position will be filled on a deputation basis for a period of three years, which can be extended to five years. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria may apply in the format specified in the official notification and send their duly completed form, along with all necessary paperwork, to the office of the Commissioner, Delhi Development Authority, E-1, Ground Floor, Vikas Sadan, New Delhi-110023.

DDA Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Executive engineer (civil)- 21

Chief engineer (civil)- 2

DDA Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Executive engineer (civil): (i) In order to apply for this role, candidates must be holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre, or (ii) They should have given seven years of regular service in the assistant engineer grade after appointment in level 7 of the pay matrix, or (iii) Should have given five years of regular service in the assistant engineer grade after appointment in level 9 of the pay matrix.

DDA Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates chosen for executive engineer (civil) posts will receive a monthly salary under level 11 in the pay matrix according to the 7th CPC. On the other hand, those selected for chief engineer (civil) post are going to earn a monthly salary under level 14 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC. For detailed information regarding required qualifications and other things, candidates are advised to check out the recruitment notification available on the official website of DDA.

