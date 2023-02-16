All of us fear board exams. Sometimes it affects us to such a great level that it causes anxiety. A number of factors become the cause for anxiety here. This, in turn, impacts our physical and overall mental health. While it is completely normal to be a bit nervous before an exam, some students find this anxiety to be debilitating. However, one needs to know that the causes of exam anxiety may include a fear of failure, bad experiences taking tests in the past, lack of adequate preparation and much more. However, this can be avoided if we take care of some of the things.

What is exam anxiety?

According to Dr Prerna Kukreti, Associate Professor and Psychiatrist at Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, a feeling of fear, nervousness, restlessness and anxiety about performance in children or teenagers before the exam is called exam anxiety. This has a negative impact on a person’s learning ability and memory. A large number of people, hence, are not able to perform well in the exams. In such a situation, it is necessary to simply realise that it is okay to be anxious before exams. Here are a few tips to deal with anxiety:

Making a timetable

First of all, prepare well for your exam and start studying by making a timetable. If your preparation is better, you will be less anxious. You must take short breaks while studying. This will reduce your stress and you will be able to study more in less time.

Try to study in the daytime

You should study during the daytime. If you are up late, you will not be able to focus. Sleep for 7 to 8 hours every day. This will improve your mental health and you will not get anxious.

Exercise daily

You should drink enough water and stay hydrated. This way your body will continue to get essential nutrients and feel energised. Do exercise daily to lessen anxiety before exams.

Stay away from negative thoughts

Keep yourself positive and keep your negative thoughts away. There is no need to feel disappointed. Have a positive attitude towards the exams and don’t get into panic mode. Take care of yourself.

