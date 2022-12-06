December Academic Calendar: From CBSE Timetable to CLAT, Major Events This Month

December has started and there are multiple academic events that are lined up in this month. Right from CBSE date sheet to the law entrance exams and XAT, here is the list of academic events for the month that you can check to stay updated.

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on December 18 in offline mode. Candidates can download CLAT admit card by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The hall ticket will be out today. It is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

CBSE date sheet soon: The timetable for the CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2023 is anticipated to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The final examinations for classes 10, and 12 will likely start on February 15.

JEE Main registrations: The registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) will likely begin from December 11 by National Testing Agency (NTA). The sessions one and two of JEE Main 2023 are anticipated to take place in January and April, respectively. The exam will likely be administered in two sessions — one in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm and the other from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JNUEE admit card: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) admit card has been made available on the official website, jnueexams.nta.ac.in. The exam would be administered in CBT format at various examination centers across India on December 7, 8, 9, and 10.

XAT: The Xavier School of Management has extended the deadline for submitting the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 application form. Now, candidates can submit their applications online at xatonline.in by December 11 at the latest. Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000 to complete the registration process. The XAT 2023 hall tickets will be made available on Dec 20 and the entrance exam will be held on January 8 from 2:00 pm to 5:10 pm. The XAT score is used by more than 160 institutions to select students for their various MBA programmes.

NEET SS choice-filling: The process for the NEET Super Specialty counselling choice filling is currently ongoing. The last date to fill in the choices is tomorrow. The process of allotment is set to take place on December 8 and 9. The final list of students enrolled in the courses will be announced by MCC on Dec 10. Candidates will be required to report to their allotted colleges to complete the admission process between December 11 and 16.

Delhi nursery admissions registrations 2023-24: Nursery admissions in Delhi have started on December 1. Parents who wish to enroll their kids can do so on Delhi’s Directorate of Education website- edudel.nic.in. The last date for submitting the applications is December 23. Admissions or entry-level classes at more than 1,800 private schools in the capital city for the academic year 2023-24 is underway.

