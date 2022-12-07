December School Holidays: How Many Days Will Schools Be Closed This Month?

Waking up on a winter morning can be really challenging for most of us. Be it a student or a colleague goer, like most of us, stepping out of the bed is tough. Relatable, did we hear? Come December and so is the season of holidays. Oh yes, you guessed that right. We are here to talk about the winter holidays in schools at the last month of the year.

This time, Christmas falls on Sunday. However, apart from Christmas and the usual weekends, schools will remain closed during the winter vacation period that lasts for 10-15 days.

Advertisement

Saturdays in December:

1st Saturday - December 3

2nd Saturday - December 10

3rd Saturday - December 17

4th Saturday - December 24 (Christmas eve)

5th Saturday - December 31

Sundays in December:

1st Sunday - December 4

2nd Sunday - December 11

3rd Sunday - December 18

4th Sunday - December 25 (Christmas)

Advertisement

Apart from this, several schools will give winter holidays to students which usually lasts for about 10 days, however, it depends on each board and each school. Students can also plan their holiday itinerary way in advance. Above all, they must make sure that they have kept a slot for holiday homework too. In a way, students can take advantage of longer holidays this month by covering up their syllabus in all subjects with board exams to be held soon. Further, the dates of entrance exams such as JEE Main and NEET too are likely to be announced soon. Students taking board exams this year can use the time to their full advantage.

Christmas is one of the most delightful times of the year because it brings people from all over the world together to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. Every year at Christmas, families gather to celebrate and enjoy. Christmas is not just a time to honour the birth of Jesus Christ; it is also a time to spread love and generosity among people of all faiths.

Read all the Latest Education News here