Declare UGC NET Results Immediately, Students Body Demands

The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to declare the result of the National Eligibility Test (NET) for the December 2020 and June 2021 sessions. The examination was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for more than 90 subjects. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam has been held in two phases, with a few subject exams still on hold.

As the exams have already been delayed beyond schedule, students are urging authorities to take prompt action in announcing the results for conducted papers. In a letter written by AIOBCSA to UGC, the association has asked UGC to announce the results immediately.

In a tweet shared by the association, they have shared the copy of the letter, captioning it as, “We request ugc_india to release UGC NTA NET Dec 2020 and June 2021 session results immediately."

Advertisement

The association in their letter wrote, “On behalf of the All India OBC Students Association, we request you to release the answer keys and subsequent results of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles examination. UGC has made NET a criterion for PhD admission."

UGC NET is an all India test conducted to determine the minimum eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and awarding Junior Research Fellowship to research students in Indian universities and colleges. The test happens twice a year, in June and December respectively. Although, in the ongoing pandemic situation, the test was postponed for the last two sessions.

This is not the first time the association is standing up for the student’s voice. Earlier, the association put forward its demand to implement OBC quota in law colleges after the Supreme Court approved 27 per cent OBC reservation in NEET PG Counselling 2021. The student body claimed that the existing reservation criteria have not been implemented properly. They also asked to hold the CLAT 2022 admissions till the implementation of quota.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.