Degree in Built Environment Could be Your Passport to Success

With increasing technological intervention and the need for more skilled people to fill specific job roles, it is imperative that those working in the real estate and construction industry reskill themselves. Those aspiring to join the industry after studying engineering, architecture, or other related fields must upskill themselves to meet the industry’s changing needs.

This is one industry that rewards excellence to the highest degree, necessitating the professionals in the field to stay up to date on the industry’s shifting needs. In this fast-changing world, an accredited degree in built environment could well be your passport to success because only those who are armed with accredited degrees in built environment will be capable of managing, designing and delivering new age sustainable and inclusive structures and habitats.

Why is it becoming more important to have a globally accredited degree?

Quality of education: Accredited degrees ensure that the students are provided with the necessary skills and experience to perform as per industry’s expectations after the completion of the programme. In addition, the updated curriculum, inputs from industry experts, the right mix of assignments and assessments ensure that the students are able to imbibe relevant knowledge and skillsets required by the industry.

Chartered professional: After graduation, students have the option to further grow in their career by enrolling themselves as trainee members for the two-year period required to qualify for the ‘MRICS’ (Member of RICS or Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors). Some international recruiters even make it a mandate to be an MRICS for a Built Environment job.

International experience and exposure: Students receive experience through a variety of avenues, including studying abroad for a semester, engaging in an international summer programme, and participating in international travelling studios, to name a few. All of these platforms allow users to study and engage with other academics and students, share knowledge, acquire perspective, know international standards and grow as individuals. Moreover, global accreditation means a programme that is at par with leading construction and real estate programmes being delivered worldwide by leading Universities.

Global employability: An internationally accredited programme offers a great opportunity to get a job anywhere in the world. Since these degrees are accredited based on globally practised skills, the students get numerous opportunities to work with global organisations at international locations. Accredited colleges not only ensure the correct delivery and assessment of the knowledge, but also the delivery of the right competencies required towards skilling as per the industry pathways and professions.

With the support of numerous government initiatives to assist the business, the projection that the Indian real estate industry will be worth 65,000-crore potentially by 2040, is set to become a reality. Construction project managers, quantity surveyors, cost managers, valuers, sales and marketing specialists, and other industry-ready individuals will be in high demand.

2022 is expected to be a significant year for the real estate industry. The residential sector is expected to witness a capital value growth of 5 per cent. This segment is seeing buoyancy as new homebuyers are exhibiting an inclination towards, bigger homes, better amenities and better pricing. In the commercial segment, as return to work from office is the dominant theme this year, the demand for commercial property is expected to grow, with a renewed focus on improved quality. The luxury housing market is also expected to grow in this year. It is definitely a trend which will stay even in the coming years.

This augurs well for the built environment professionals, particularly engineers, architects, and planners, who have contributed to positive transformation and success in the urban landscape. Undoubtedly, a globally recognised degree in the built environment has the potential to revolutionise the industry and to provide you with global employment and entrepreneurial opportunities. So, stay ahead in the competition with a globally accredited degree under your arm.

