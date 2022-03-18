Delay in National Curriculum Framework, as Several States Reluctant to Give nod

The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) — an integral part of the NEP 2020 is likely to be implemented with a delay. Several states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana, and Puducherry are yet to give their approvals while Manipur and Nagaland have reported lack of budget, which is holding up the making of NCF, reports a leading daily.

Earlier, the government had set May 2022 as the deadline for finalization of the theme-based 25 position papers by the National Focus Groups. However, according to the latest state-wise progress report, the eight states -Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana, Puducherry, Manipur, Nagaland, and Goa, have not yet started the mobile surveys as well as the district level consultations (DLCs) for the NCF. These eight states have also not yet created their State Focus Groups and the State Steering Committees.

During a recent meeting of the chairpersons and members of the 25 National Focus Groups, it was found that other than these states, six other states have completed less than 50 per cent of the DLCs as on March 15, 2022. The states which have completed their mobile survey, but are yet to complete 50 per cent of the DLCs are Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Union Territories like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep are also in this category, reported TOI.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), earlier had set up the deadline for the states to complete the district-level consultations and development of the state position papers. It had asked the states to complete the work by February and April 2022 respectively. However, many states have not complied with this.

The NCERT, on November 27 and 29, 2021, had also stated that states are supposed to conduct a mobile app survey with anywhere between 500 and 6,000 community members depending on the density of the population. It had further asked the states to complete the work within four weeks. These guidelines were shared by NCERT on January 2022. It has been informed by the NCERT’s notification that was issued in December 2021, that 25 National Focus Groups will submit their position papers to the 12-member National Steering Committee headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan by May 2022.

