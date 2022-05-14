Delhi Airport is Hiring for 1095 Vacancies, 12th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 25,000

The Delhi Airport’s aviation service provider has notified the recruitment process for filling 1095 posts of customer service agents. The vacancies are at different departments of IGI airport including airlines, ground handling companies, hospitality, retail outlet, food court and cargo. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at igiaviationdelhi.com on or before May 22.

Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates with class 12 passing certificates from a recognised board or university can apply for the recruitment process. It is open for both male and female candidates and doesn’t require any aviation and airline certificate or diploma as eligibility criteria. Freshers may also apply for the hiring process.

Age Limit: Applicants must fall between the age bracket of 18 to 30 years to be eligible for the recruitment.

Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to IGI Aviation’s website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now- Last Date - 22 May’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Read the instruction carefully and click on apply now after giving agreement to the terms and conditions

Step 4: Enter the required personal and academic information in specified fields.

Step 5: Upload your passport size photograph.

Step 6: Cross-check the entered information to rule out errors and submit the application form

Step 7: Download and save

Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a two-tier recruitment process starting with a written test. The test will feature a total of 100 mark questions divided equally into general awareness, aviation knowledge, English knowledge, and aptitude and reasoning sections. The test will be conducted in English and English mediums and will have no negative marking. The written test will be conducted in various exam centres across 24 states in the country.

Applicants who qualify in the written test will then have to appear for a round of personal interviews in Delhi. The final selection will be made based on the candidate’s combined performance in both rounds. The shortlisting, however, will be subject to successful completion of their character antecedent verification followed by a medical test.

Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid a salary of Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

