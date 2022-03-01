Delhi Class 10, 12 Students Can Attend School Without Consent Letter

In another relaxation offered due to decreasing cases of Covid-19, the Delhi government is allowing class 10 and 12 students to attend offline classes and exams at school campuses without the consent letter from parents. This has come a month after the central government had rolled back the Covid-era rule of having a mandatory consent letter from parents to attend in-person classes.

For students in classes 9 and 11, hybrid classes will continue till March 31 which means attendance in physical classes will not be mandatory, and students and pick their mode of classes which can be either online or offline. From April 1, all classes will go offline only. Having both online and offline options has put extra pressure on teachers.

With vaccination being available for teenagers, covid-19 cases declining states after states are allowing offline schooling.

“Schools may also deploy transportation facilities for the convenience of students and parents with Covid appropriate behavior," said the Delhi government in an official notice after complaints from parents that the bus services have not been resumed fully yet. Schools alleged that they are unable to convince transporters to resume working on before covid-19 fee and parents are not willing to pay a high fee for the same service. Many schools have not resumed their contract with transporters fearing another wave of the pandemic.

