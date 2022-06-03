Delhi Commission for Women Summons MCD Commissioner Over Safety of Girls in Primary Schools

The Delhi Commission for Women has summoned Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner (MCD), after the corporation sought two months’ time to respond to a notice on safety and security of girls in primary schools, the panel said on Thursday. The DCW had instituted an enquiry on the condition of safety and security of girls in primary schools in Delhi following the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in Bhajanpura on April 30.

The panel’s team had visited four primary schools of MCD in May and inspected the school buildings as well as interacted with students, teachers, and other staff of the school. During the inspections, several glaring irregularities and critical shortcomings were observed by the Commission, it had said. The DCW had asked the MCD commissioner to respond to the findings by the panel by June 9.

“It is shocking that instead of prompt action on our critical findings, MCD has chosen to turn a blind eye to the safety and security of primary students. The sheer apathy of MCD officials has led to lakhs of lives being at stake and it has now sought another two months’ time to reply to the commission," DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

The DCW said that the MCD has cited the recent unification of the three MCDs as a reason for the delay in their response. She stated that there can be no excuse for further mismanagement and negligence. “We will not allow MCD to go scot-free. I have issued summons to MCD Commissioner to appear before the DCW and provide an action taken report within a week," she said. In its summons, the DCW said that the MCD has "unjustifiably" failed to provide critical information despite the acute danger being faced by young students in MCD schools. "Any delay in rectifying the glaring abnormalities in the MCD schools will make the office of MCD Commissioner liable for gross criminal negligence," a statement by the panel said.

The Commission has further stated that the MCD is expected to act swiftly on the issue of safety and security of the children and teachers in schools and take corrective measures immediately. The DCW had visited four primary schools of MCD in May. In one of the school premises the DCW inspected on May 20 and 21, the panel claimed it found syringes, drugs, cigarette cases, gutkha wrappers and even broken liquor bottles.

The panel had said that the four schools were overcrowded and it was clear that the norms for teacher-pupil ratio were not being followed. The civic body, in a statement, responded to allegations, saying that broken syringe was found due to existence of a corporation dispensary near the school located at Keval Park. It also said the MCD school at Bhati Mines is facing difficulty in providing wholesome facilities as it is located on forest department land, while corporation school in Aruna Nagar will be renovated soon.

