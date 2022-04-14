Delhi Govt Allows Fee Hike in 'Limited' Schools

The Delhi government has allowed limited schools in the national capital to hike their school fees marginally. Addressing media, Delhi deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia said, “Since 2015 we did not permit the private schools to increase fees and continued till 2020 in wake of COVID, now we have allowed very limited schools fee".

The increase will be only 2-3 per cent, said Sisodia. He also warned, “if there are schools increasing fees on their own, we will take action against them." Even as the Delhi government had asked schools not to increase fee due to covid-19, there were several reports of schools charging extra during this period.

The announcement came after Delhi Parents Association on Tuesday staged a protest outside a top private school against an “arbitrary fee hike“, with Delhi units of the Congress and the BJP demanding the AAP government’s intervention in the issue.

Advertisement

“The recent comment by Delhi’s education minister claiming that private schools in Delhi have not increased fees in the last many years is a lie. Schools are increasing fees illegally every year in violation of rules and regulations," said Delhi Parents Association president Aparajita Gautam. The parents association alleged that schools are charging fees on unnecessary heads, and even after several complaints forwarded by parents, the government has not taken any action.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases is on a rise once again in Delhi. “I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard," he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.