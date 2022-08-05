Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burlington English. As a result of the partnership, students will be provided support to develop global competencies in the English language thereby making them confident and future-ready.

The programme named Innovation in Communication will focus on strengthening the schools’ efforts to develop an immersive English language learning environment by also building the capacity of the respective school teachers through digital and offline interventions.

As a part of this partnership, more than 200 students will get all-round support for developing English language communication, which will be powered by deep technology. A wide range of learning options will be provided to students of Classes 1–12 in other Delhi government schools that are not yet affiliated with DBSE. While for Classes 1 to 5, it would work to level up language acquisition by integrating content and technology to improve the way the English language is learnt, covering interesting themes; for Classes 9 to 12, it would aim to boost the spoken English skills amongst the students to support their future skilling and employability needs.

Advertisement

Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, said: " We are pleased to partner with Burlington English to deliver learning opportunities to our students and teachers. It is important for 21st-century learners to communicate in English confidently. This opens up a plethora of opportunities for them in the future. We have initiated Project Voices in Delhi government schools to boost students’ confidence and communication skills."

Read: Delhi Education Dept Writes to PWD Over Non-completion of Work in Various Schools

Ratnesh Jha, Chief Executive Officer, The Burlington Group of Companies, said, “Acquiring global competency in the English language is a necessity in today’s fast-paced world, and we believe such a programme will deepen our commitment to providing an effective educational platform that every child deserves.

Advertisement

Burlington’s Innovation in Communication program will also augment teacher capacities and equip them with the techniques to drive improved learning outcomes. Debating Programmes will further be organised to supplement these efforts to draw students’ engagement and provide them a platform to showcase their language skills.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here