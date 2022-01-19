Delhi Govt Forms 7-member Panel to Look into Utilisation of Grants by 12 DU Colleges it Funds

The Delhi government Monday constituted a seven-member committee to look into the utilisation and management of funds of the 12 Delhi University colleges funded by the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation, according to an official order.

This comes even as the Delhi government and the administration of the 12 colleges remain locked in a tussle over release of grants. The committee has been directed to submit its report within 15 days i.e by February 2, the order said. Delhi Higher Education Minister Manish Sisodia constituted the committee to “inquire into the position of funds, sources of funds, utilization of funds and management of funds in respect of 12 Delhi government fully funded colleges of University of Delhi", the order said.

The committee will be chaired by professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, Delhi University and comprises Vikas Gupta, Registrar of the University. Other members include principals of Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharshi Valmiki College of Education and Maharaja Agrasen College along with Chairpersons of Governing bodies of Acharya Narendra Dev College and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College.

The order also said Anil Kumar Sharma, Deputy Director, Higher Education, will be member secretary to effectively coordinate the meetings". The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) had recently carried out a one-day strike to protest against the non-release of funds by the city government.

Rajesh Jha, Member of the teachers’ body Academics For Action and Development said that the funds of these colleges must be released without any delay. “Time to time, different agencies do the audit of these colleges. Hence, this committee shouldn’t be used to delay the release of funds. The terms of reference clearly shows that the Delhi govt is eyeing the development fund of the colleges, which is collected from the students. This is a move towards privatisation, which we will not accept," he added.

