Delhi Govt Honours Schools for Making Holistic Contributions to Education Field

The Delhi government on Monday honoured schools which have made “holistic contributions" in the field of education, an official statement said. The ‘Excellence in Education’ award ceremony was organised at the Thyagaraj Stadium here and 48 schools were awarded under various categories for 2020 and 45 schools for 2021.

In addition, 276 toppers of class 10th and 12th were also awarded. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said teachers are the biggest partners in nation building as they influence thousands of lives with their work. Even in the difficult times of Covid, the responsibility with which the teachers gave the message of "learning never stops" is really commendable, he said. Sisodia said the education model of Delhi is not just a model of leadership but a result of the collective efforts of ‘Team Education’.

“Schools get success when they perform well but to become excellent, out-of-the-box thinking is required and it is because of their uniqueness and new innovation that schools get these awards. But after winning the award, their challenge increases because now they compete with themselves to become better," he said. According to the statement, under the category of “innovative ideas", Baba Nanhe Nath Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalya was awarded as one of the best government schools of Delhi for its innovative idea of garden of five senses.

“The concept of this idea is to create an activity garden where children can learn subjects like space, nature, science and mathematics through play. The garden was developed with the seed money of Rs 25,000 received as state award," officials said. The Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Roop Nagar was awarded for introducing innovative mathematics teaching methods as the institution has been teaching the subject to its students through fashion shows, dance, food preparation and rangoli, they said.

The students and staff of Government Girls’ Senior Secondary Schools in Sultanpuri were awarded for spreading awareness about birds, especially sparrows, officials said. They worked towards creating birdhouses and feeders in school leading to increase in the number of birds in the area now, they said.

Meanwhile, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Rohini was awarded for creating a “reading room as a stress buster". The room remains open for 365 days from 8 am to 8 pm for students who want to study and prepare for competitions after school hours.

