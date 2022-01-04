Delhi Govt Launches 1-year Teaching Course for Engineering, MBA Students

Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has launched a one-year teaching diploma course for engineering graduates and MBA degree holders. The announcement was made after the introduction of the Delhi Teachers University bill in the legislative assembly. The course aims to increase the participation of candidates from professional backgrounds in the teaching system.

The course will allow these professionals to teach in schools on a contractual basis. They may teach for a year or two and share their expertise with the new generation. The course, however, will not make them eligible for permanent engagement.

The Delhi Teachers University bill seeks to establish an institution to offer a four-year integrated teacher education programme, reported Live Hindustan. The university proposed at Bakkarwala in east Delhi will also offer programmes such as BA-BEd, BSc-BEd among others.

Presenting the bill, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio of the Delhi government said that the upcoming varsity will focus on preparing quality teachers through world-class exposure.

DTU will recruit teachers who have worked with a foreign university. The university will offer courses to pre-service (preparing teachers) and in-service (school teachers) teachers as per the need. During the course, the university will offer students the opportunity to connect to teachers from across the globe through various conferences and interactive session.

In the present system, candidates can pursue courses in teaching only after graduation through BTC or BEd. However, the DTU will offer integrated courses to students just after their class 12. It takes a minimum of five years to complete BEd after graduation but with DTU, students will be able to complete their teacher training in just 4 years.

The proposed campus of DTU is spread over 12 acres and has all modern facilities like lecture halls, digital labs, and a library with world-class standards. Starting this year, DTU will enrol 5000 students. The Delhi government will be getting the courses recognised by the central agencies after which they will be considered valid teacher courses in other Indian states as well.

