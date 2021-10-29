Delhi Govt Launches Parents Samwad Programme to Connect Parents & Schools

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, on Thursday, launched a parent outreach programme called ‘Parents Samwad’ (parents communication) The programme aims to promote parents’ participation in their children’s education. The programme will connect parents and schools to benefit children from better education as well as better parenting. This will also improve parents’ communication with their children and make them aware of their education and well-being with the help of School Mitras.

Over 35,000 school friends and school management committee members will participate in this programme to connect schools and parents to benefit more than 18 lakh children enrolled in Delhi government schools.

Talking about the programme, Sisodia said that the Parents’ Samwad programme is a one-to-one parent outreach programme that will directly connect the parents of 18 lakh children with their schools. He said, “The programme will work to introduce a new perspective to children’s education and parenting so that teachers and parents can work together for the betterment of children through inclusive thinking."

During the event, Sisodia also talked about how parents treat their children as if they are their bosses, expecting them to do what they want in the name of parenting. He added that there are two common kinds of parenting — zero parenting or over-parenting, and both of them are harmful to the overall development of the child. Hence, this programme will bridge the gap between School Management Committees (SMCs) and parents.

Sisodia launched this programme at Thyagaraj Stadium. The event was attended by Kalkaji MLA Atishi, DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu, Principal Education Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, Director of EducationHimanshu Gupta, Principal Education Advisor Shailendra Sharma and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has recommended the reopening of schools for classes 6th to 8th in Delhi with 50% capacity as no local transmission of COVID-19 has been reported after the resumption of physical classes for 9th to 12th. The DDMA has allowed the reopening of all Delhi schools, colleges and other educational institutions from November 1.

