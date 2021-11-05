Delhi Govt Offers Free Coaching for JEE, NEET, Civil Services Aspirants, Know How to Apply

The Delhi government has announced a free coaching scheme called ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana’ for students preparing for several entrance exams including UPSC, CDS, NEET, JEE Main among others. As many as 15,000 students from marginal communities including scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST) and other backward classes (OBC) will be shortlisted for the same.

The state government has tied up with 46 private coaching centres that offer courses for several competitive exams. Also, students whose annual family income is under Rs 8 lakh are also eligible to avail of this facility.

Apart from free coaching services, the students will also be given Rs 2,500 per month as a stipend to cover their travel or stationary expenses.

>Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana 2021: How to enroll

Students willing to get themselves enrolled in this scheme can apply by visiting the official portal scstwelfare.delhigovt.nic.in. They can choose any of the available coaching institutes of their choice, and apply in the prescribed application format. Candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria.

They must apply for the scheme within the closure date, the end of December 2021. Once the application process is closed, the institute will have to send a complete list of admitted students to the related department seven days before the commencement of the programme.

Students must keep handy their caste certificate, income certificate, or EWS certificate issued by the competent authority.

Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana 2021: Eligibility criteria

The free coaching scheme is available only for residents of Delhi who belong to the SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories. The applicants must have passed Class 10 and 12 examinations from a school in Delhi. Also, their annual family income should be less than Rs 8 lakh.

Delhi is not the first state to offer free coaching services to UPSC, NEET and JEE aspirants. Uttar Pradesh government and Rajasthan government too announced free coaching services for UPSC, engineering and medical aspirants. The Rajasthan government will provide financial assistance to 10,000 students under Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana.

