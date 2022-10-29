Delhi Govt Removes No-detention Policy For Classes 5, 8, Promotion Based on Yearly Exam

The Delhi government has announced a new promotion policy for students of classes 5th and 8th. It states that they will not be promoted to the next class if they do not pass the yearly examination. These guidelines are to come into effect from the next academic year.

This is in line with the 2019 amendment to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009 (RTE). The amendment to the RTE allows states to determine under what conditions can students be held back from promotion.

“As per SCERT’s new assessment guidelines, if a child is unable to clear exams in class 5 and class 8, then the child will get a chance for re-examination within two months of the declaration of the results to improve their performance record," the government said, according to a report in The Hindu.

Failing a second time to improve their performance will result in being held back for a year. The assessment will include mid-term and annual examinations as well as co-curricular activities.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi said that the no-detention policy introduced in the RTE Act was to protect the interest of students. While it was a progressive step, it was causing harm to the student’s future since the education system could not take advantage of the policy.

In an effort to prevent further harm, the government has done away with the policy. Sisodia further added that the aim is to build the same seriousness in students towards elementary classes as there is for higher classes.

The students must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and a minimum of 25 per cent marks in midterm plus annual examinations to be declared pass in the exams. This amendment came into effect after a careful review of the results and outcome patterns in Delhi government schools. The class 9 results have suffered for quite some time now. This was due to students automatically being promoted from class 8 under the no-detention policy, the govt said.

