Delhi Govt Schools to Remain Closed from January 1 to 12 for Winter Vacation

All government schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) will remain closed during winter vacation from January 1 to 12, 2023. ‘Remedial classes’ will be held for classes 9 to 12 from January 2 to January 14, the Delhi govt has announced.

Meanwhile, school timings in several districts of Uttar Pradesh have changed by the state authorities due to extremely cold weather and heavy fog. The district administration of Ghaziabad, Lucknow have issued orders announcing the change in school timings. Schools in Lucknow will commence at 10 am now and go on till 3 pm till December 31.

Similarly, Ghaziabad district magistrate, has directed all primary and secondary schools, madrasa education boards, Sanskrit schools, and council schools for classes 1 to 12 will begin at 9 am to ensure student safety in the wake of several accidents reported because of low visibility.

Schools in Rajasthan too will be shut for 12 days during winters. The winter vacations in the state will start from December 25 and will continue till January 5, 2023. This year, the Rajasthan board or RBSE has increased the number of days in winter holidays and decreased the number of holidays in summer vacation.

Schools in upper Punjab will be closed from January 3 to 13, 2023 while in central and southern Punjab, the winter vacations will be held from December 23, 2022, to January 6, 2023. On the other hand, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had earlier ordered to change in the schools’ timings in the state, with classes commencing at 10 AM from December 21 to 31. The timings for schools in Haryana were changed at the start of this month, with classes starting from 9:30 am.

