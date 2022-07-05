Delhi ITI Admissions Begin: How to Apply for Certificate Courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering Trades

The online application window for enrollment in Delhi’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) is now open. Students who wish to register themselves to the ITIs can do so by visiting the official website at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in. The last date to submit the applications is July 31.

As per the official notification, admissions in 19 ITIs are open for more than 50 certificate courses in Engineering, and Non-Engineering trades. These trades include electricians, carpentry, programming assistants, and so on.

ITI Admissions 2022: Eligibility

Education: Before applying for any course in Delhi ITIs candidates should make sure that they match the eligibility criteria. In order to be eligible, a candidate should have cleared the Class 10 or Class 12 examination from a recognised board in any stream.

Age: Candidates who are willing to vote, must note that their ages must be above 14 at the time of applying while restrictions on the upper age are not there.

ITI Admissions 2022: Application Procedure

Step 1. To apply for Delhi ITI admissions students first need to visit the official website.

Step 2. Then click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3. Fill in all the details and submit the form.

Step 4. To make it convenient for aspirants here is a direct link to apply: https://admissions.nic.in/ItiAdmission/Applicant/Root/Home.aspx?enc=yVQCIiq12npg+pcvNJRdc8zC3L/OFbHkUDKilAgyPuKJ2lP5VGl6N1TXC7QLztC

ITI Admissions 2022: Important dates

The registration process has already began, on July 4 and will run until July 31. Students who are applying can get their online document verification completed by August 2. The link to the ITI choice filling process will close on August 3, after which the tentative rank list will be displayed for the applicants. The final rank list is scheduled to be shared by August 12.

It should be noted by the aspirants that they will be able to secure admissions at various ITIs only on the basis of the rank achieved. A total of 50 seat allotment lists will be released to select the candidates.

