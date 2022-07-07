Delhi L-G Launches Smart Model Schools' Pilot Project

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has launched a pilot project of “smart model schools" run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi wherein 25 schools will be readied by Independence Day and another 400 by Republic Day, an official statement said on Wednesday. The pilot project was launched by the L-G at MCPS school in CP Block in west Delhi’s Pitampura on Tuesday.

Under the project, 25 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools will be given physical and technological infrastructure uplift by August 15 in tandem with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. “Another 400 schools will be fully refurbished and loaded with smart technologies by Republic Day next year," the statement issued by Raj Niwas – L-G’s secretariat — said.

“Upon the L-G’s direction, MCD schools have been allocated Rs 14.85 crore for minor repair, painting, white-wash, and Rs 4.41 crore has been allocated to the Engineering Department to repair 29 worst affected buildings," the statement said. On June 18, Saxena had visited an MCD school in H-Block, Ashok Vihar and announced that 25 MCD schools would be identified at the earliest for re-hauling on a pilot basis.

The school in CP Block, Pitampura where the repair, painting and cleanliness works were launched is spread over 7,000 square metres. The L-G also directed officials to install smart furniture, technology-enabled black boards, interactive panels and other teaching aids at the CP Block school by July 25.

Provided with all modern infrastructure, these schools will have uniform colour and design pattern and make learning more interesting through smart teaching methodologies and pedagogy, the statement said.

