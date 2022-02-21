Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022 Second List Today

The second list of the Delhi nursery, KG, and class 1 school admissions will be released day, February 21. Those awaiting the second list can check the same at the official website of the Directorate of Education (DoE) — edudel.nic.in as well as on the websites of the respective schools.

After the second list is released, the admission process will begin. The students included in the second list will have to take admission between February 22 to 28 at the respective schools. The DoE has directed the schools that the number of seats must not be less than the highest number of seats during the last three academic years, which is, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Delhi Nursery Admissions: How to check

Advertisement

Step 1. Go to edudel.nic.in or on the websites of the respective schools

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the nursery/KG/class 1 merit list

Step 3. Check if your ward’s name is on the list

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the page for further use

Delhi Nursery Admissions: List of documents needed

— Passport size colour photograph of a child

— Passport size colour photograph of the parents/guardian

— Family photograph

— Address proof

— Child’s birth certificate

— Child’s Aadhaar card

— Parent / Guardian Aadhaar card

The DoE had also said that the private unaided recognised schools must develop and adopt criteria for admission which will be fair, reasonable, well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous, and transparent. All private unaided recognised schools must reserve 25 per cent seats for EWS or DG category students and children with disability during admissions.

Advertisement

Subsequent list for admission, if any, will be released on March 15. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31. The process for nursery admissions in Delhi began on December 15 for over 1,800 schools.

A monitoring committee was also constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director (District) concerned who were asked to ensure that each private school uploads the criteria and their points on the online module and further ensure that the school does not adopt those criteria which were abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.