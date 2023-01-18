Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 First Merit List to be Out on January 20

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi is all set to announce the first merit list for Delhi nursery admission 2023 on January 20. The Delhi Nursery admission merit list will be published on the notice board and the official site of the participating schools.

The queries session for parents regarding the admission and further information about their wards against the first list will be held between January 21 and January 30. This will be followed by the release of the second merit list of selected students on February 6. The consultation process for the second list will be held from February 8 to February 14. The admission process for nursery classes for the academic session 2023-24 will conclude on March 17.

The registration for admission to entry-level classes of Delhi schools was conducted between December 1 and December 23, 2022. According to the official notice, the minimum age criteria for children to get admission in nursery class is four years as of March 31, 2023. Whereas the minimum age limit for the KG class (pre-primary) is five years. The age limit for admission in class 1 is six years.

Advertisement

Admission will be conducted for 1.25 lakh seats in more than 1800 private schools for the academic session 2023-24. At the time of registration, the Directorate of Education had fixed the registration fee at Rs 25. It is important to note that 25 per cent of seats are reserved for children from low-income families, members of underrepresented groups, and children with disabilities.

The Directorate of Education, government of Delhi has set specific criteria for admission. The selection process depends on the merit list, which is based on the qualification of the parents, their profession (job or business), and the socioeconomic status of the family.

In addition, the school will assign seats based on the child’s residence distance from the school and whether the child is a sibling of a current student. The order of the merit list will be determined by the total marks. While private schools are allowed to adopt their own criterion for the selection process, they must have the sanction of the Supreme Court or High Court in favour of the schools. Schools are barred from any criterion which is discriminatory in nature.

Read all the Latest Education News here