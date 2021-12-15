Delhi Nursery Admissions Begin: From Age Limit to Documents Needed, All You Need to Know

The admission process to secure a seat in nursery in Delhi-based schools for the 2022-23 academic session is all set to begin today, December 15. As per the notification issued by the Directorate of Education, the application for admission to nursery classes in around 1800 private schools of Delhi will be held in online mode.

The notification that was released last month by the Directorate of Education, Delhi had stated that application forms will be available for nursery admission in private schools from December 15 and the last date to apply will be January 7. Schools will release the first merit list on February 4, the second one on February 21.

>Delhi Nursery Admissions: Age Limit

The age of children applying for nursery admissions for the academic year 2022-23 at Delhi school will be calculated on the basis of March 31, 2021. The age for kids applying in the nursery must be more than three years and less than four years. While the age must be more than four years and less than five years for KG. For those applying for class 1, the age of the child should be more than five years and less than six years for admissions.

>Delhi Nursery Admissions: Form Fee

A non-refundable amount of Rs 25 can be charged as an admission registration fee, reported media reports. The purchase of a prospectus of the school by the parents has been kept optional.

>Delhi Nursery Admissions: Documents required

For admissions, parents must keep the following documents ready:

— Child’s passport-size photograph,

— Mother’s/Father’s/Guardian’s passport size photograph,

— Address proof details (that includes electricity bill, or phone bill),

— Child’s birth certificate

— Aadhar card of the Child.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy CM had said that schools in Delhi can not deny admission to any children on the ground of declaring the name of just one parent. This was announced in view of the fact that several children may have lost one or both parents to Covid-19. Sisodia had tweeted, “No student in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on grounds that the child is declaring the name of his or her single parent only." The Directorate of Education had also issued an order directing schools the same.

