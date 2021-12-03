Delhi Nursery, KG, Class 1 Admissions to Begin from December 15, Check Age Limit Rules

Admissions to the nursery, KG, and class 1 in Delhi-based schools will begin from December 15. The Directorate of Education, Delhi has said the application forms will be available for nursery admission in private schools from December 15 and the last date to apply will be January 7. On the basis of the application, schools will upload the list of students list who have applied for the admissions on January 21.

The age of children applying for nursery admissions for the academic year 2022-23 at Delhi school will be calculated on the basis of March 31, 2021. The age for kids applying in the nursery must be more than three years and less than four years. While the age must be more than four years and less than five years for KG. For those applying for class 1, the age of the child should be more than five years and less than six years for admissions.

The schools in Delhi will release the first merit list on February 4, the second one on February 21. Parents must keep ready the documents needed for admissions after completing the online applications. The documents required for admission include an Aadhar card or voter card, ration card, electricity bill, or phone bill for address proof.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy CM had said that schools in Delhi can not deny admission to any children on the ground of declaring the name of just one parent. This was announced in view of the fact that several children may have lost one or both parents to Covid-19. Sisodia had tweeted, “No student in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on grounds that the child is declaring name of his or her single parent only." The Directorate of Education had also issued an order directing schools the same.

