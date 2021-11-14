Delhi Parents Drop Kid off to School with Band, Baja

After the Delhi government has allowed the reopening of schools for all classes, several schools have been commencing physical classes gradually. The schools are reopening for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown began in March 2020. To celebrate the occasion, a family in Delhi invited a band while dropping their child at school.

The family hired a small band who played outside the school’s gate. A video of the band playing and parents standing outside with their kids was shared on social media. It was filmed outside Springdales School in Dhaula Kuan. The video was shared by Twitter user Safir (@safiranand), showing the band playing drums and trumpets while the parents and the kid cheer on.

Meanwhile, due to the rise in the pollution level in Delhi, the government has announced the shutting down of schools for a week. Schools will resort to online modes of teaching in the meantime. The schools will be closed from Monday and only virtual classes have been allowed. This has been done so that students stay home and need not breathe polluted air, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said. For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; to continue virtually so that children don’t have to breathe polluted air," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had allowed the government and private schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12, as well as colleges, and coaching institutions from September 1. While the remaining were allowed to reopen only from November 1. The schools had reopened with 50 per cent of students per classroom. As per the guidelines, wearing masks, thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, vaccination of teachers and staff were made mandatory.

