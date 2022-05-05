Delhi Private Schools Can't Ask Parents to Buy Books, Uniforms From Specific Places: Sisodia

After the Punjab government, now Aam Aadmi Party led government in Delhi has asked schools not to restrict parents from buying school uniforms, books, writing materials and other essentials from restricted places. Instead, the national capital government has asked private and un-aided schools to list at least five shots from where parents can buy the essentials for their children. These rules where announced by Delhi education minister and deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who said that strict action will be taken against schools which will not flolow the norms

Parents have the right not only to have proper information about class-wise list of books, written materials as well as the specifications of uniform but also with wide options of sources, places of purchasing the same, said the AAP government in a public notice adding that parents “must have the liberty to purchase such books, writing materials and uniforms from any place of their choice."

Advertisement

A similar decision was earlier announced by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who is the first head of a state from AAP outside of Delhi.

As per rules, schools cannot force parents or students to purchase books, writing material, unifrom from any selected vendor anymore. This was a common place by many private schools in national capital region.

Schools have been asked to display list of books, writing material introduced in coming session in advance. Schools have also been asked to mention specifications of uniform accordingly

“Private un-aided recognised schools in Delhi are run either by societies or trusts as a charitable organisaton on no profit no loss basis, thus no school activity must have any scope of profit and commercialization," read the official notice by the Delhi govt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.