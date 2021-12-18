Delhi Reopens Schools Today, Will Delhi University Resume Physical Classes too?

Delhi government has received a nod from Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reopen all educational institutes including schools, colleges, and universities. Delhi government will allow kids in class 6 and above to visit campus and resume in-person teaching for them. For younger kids, the schools will reopen from December 27 onwards.

Even as schools are reopening, there is no decision on reopening colleges yet. Delhi University students have been demanding the reopening of campus for over 30 days now. Students claim that staying out of campus and online classes are resulting in learning losses. Students who took admission in 2020 are now in their final year of degrees but have not attended physical classes.

While the government has given its go-ahead, considering the decreased air pollution and vaccinated population including teachers, staff, and a large section of students too, however, Delhi University is yet to announce its reopening dates.

Meanwhile, Delhi Technical University (DTU) has decided to resume practical work, research work, studio work for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in physical mode amid covid precautions.

Earlier, DU officials had clarified that the campus cannot reopen till DDMA allows 100 per cent capacity. Currently, campuses are not allowed to have more than 50 per cent of students on board due to the pandemic.

DU students have started an online petition demanding to reopen the university. “Thousands of students living in far off remote areas have not been able to attend even a single class due to inaccessibility towards resources as well as the internet," states the petition. “From Mall’s to Cinemas to metro to wine shops everything is open. Then why not Delhi University? Why education is degrading and struggling because of the govt. Which is the main source to boom everything in this country ?," it added.

After the schools were shut after only four days of reopening in Delhi due to the pollution, the AAP government had sent a detailed proposal for reopening classes for those in class 6 and above and kids in class 5 and below, however, no separate proposal has been sent yet for colleges. Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas had allowed reopening of all educational institutes including colleges and universities in a ‘phased manner’ and amid covid appropriate behaviour.

