Delhi Sainik School to be Called Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced to set-up a Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School in the national capital. The Sainik School which was being set up in Delhi will be renamed after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The announcement came a day ahead of Singh’s death anniversary on March 23.

The AAP government has allocated 14 acres of land to set up the school. Students will be prepared to take up armed forces in this school. The school will train both boys and girls free of cost, Kejriwal announced in a press conference.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has announced that the state will observe March 23 as a holiday to mark the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh. Mann said in Vidhan Sabha that the holiday will allow the people of Punjab to visit Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh, and pay him homage.

