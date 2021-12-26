Delhi Schools Reopening for Classes 1 to 5 from Monday

Schools in Delhi are scheduled to reopen classes 1 to 5 from Monday, December 27. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had allowed the reopening of classes 6 and above from December 18 after a dip in the air pollution levels in the capital.

“State Governments of NCR and GNCTD may take decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to V standard, only w.e.f. 27th December, 2O21, duly considering the Air Quality Index IAQII and the winter vacation scheme," the CAQM had said.

>Also read| Delhi Schools May Reopen After Winter Breaks, Edu Dept Sends Proposal to Environment Ministry

Advertisement

Delhi schools that had reopened on November 1 were shut down after Diwali due to poor air quality levels in the National Capital Region (NCR). Parents and academicians had been demanding the reopening of schools after the pollution level receded in the capital. A section of parents ran a campaign on Twitter #backtoschool wherein they highlighted how keeping schools shut was causing irreplaceable losses in students’ minds including learning as well as behavioural changes for their wards.

Although senior classes reopened in the Delhi and junior classes will reopen tomorrow, there has been no decision on the reopening of colleges yet. Students of Delhi University (DU) have been demanding the reopening of campus and are conducting protests for over 30 days now. According to them, online classes are leading to learning losses and those who took admission in 2020 are now in their final year of degrees but are yet to attend physical classes.

>Read| #ReopenDU: Delhi University Students Demand Reopening of Colleges

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ambedkar University Delhi has decided to reopen offline classes after students raised the demand to reopen the physical classes. The university is likely to reopen its campuses fully by the end of this month. It is expected to resume offline classes in a phased manner. In the first phase, the campuses will be open from December 22 to 25 for students to access common facilities, labs, and tutorial sessions in small groups, as per reports.

Even Delhi Technical University (DTU) has decided to resume practical work, research work, studio work for both undergraduate and postgraduate students in physical mode amid Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing rules.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.