Delhi Schools to Function Offline Only From April 1

With decreasing cases of Covid-19, Delhi government has decided to relax the Covid-19 restrictions. From April 1, all schools in Delhi will be functioning in offline-only mode. Even though schools were open right now, attendance was not mandatory and along with offline, online classes were also running simultaneously. For the first time in over two years, Delhi schools will have offline-only classes in one of the biggest moves towards normalcy or pre-covid times.

Having both online and offline classes was also taking a toll on teachers. As reported by News18.com, teachers were claiming to be stressed and overworked in managing students in both modes simultaneously.

The decisions were taken during the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday. Apart from schools, several other relaxations are being offered. The fine for not wearing the masks has been reduced from Rs 2000 to Rs 500. Emphasis was also laid during the meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, on following the precautions as well as vaccination.

Earlier, National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), which has over 120 private schools in Delhi as its members, had written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal saying hybrid learning in schools is a hindrance in delivering quality education and sought unconditional reopening of schools at the earliest.

“The Covid contagion has drastically impacted students’ skills and competencies in writing due to long period of school closure. Reading and writing are foundational skills in primary years of learning which sadly our students are being deprived of for the last two years. The need of the hour is to provide maximum opportunities for holistic development and school is the ideal place to forge this," Sudha Acharya, NPSC Chairperson, said in the letter.

Following prolonged closure, schools in Delhi reopened for classes 9 to 12 on February 7, while classes nursery to 8 reopened from February 18 as the virus-induced restrictions eased. While the Centre has dropped the clause that mandated parental consent for students to physically attend classes from its guidelines, the Delhi government has decided to continue with it.

