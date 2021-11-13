Delhi Schools to Shut Physical Classes Due to Rising Air Pollution

Weeks after reopening schools in the physical mode for all classes, the Delhi government has decided to go back to online classes once again. This time, due to rising air pollution. Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Schools in Delhi will be closed from Monday. The state government has allowed only virtual classes. Due to the rising air pollution, the national capital has also asked offices to function in work from home mode and is considering a complete lockdown if the situation turns worse.

For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; to continue virtually so that children don’t have to breathe polluted air," Kejriwal said.

The air quality in Delhi has worsened ever since Diwali. Despite the ban on crackers, Delhites woke up to ‘severe’ air pollution. The overall air quality in Delhi was on Saturday morning recorded in the “severe" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 499 at 7:35 am, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting Research (SAFAR).

Schools, colleges and other education institutes across Delhi have been shut since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was only from November 1, 2021 that the schools were allowed to reopen physical classes for all students with Covid-19 restrictions, however, pollution has once again forced local authorities to shut classes.

The orders have come after the Supreme Court termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an “emergency" situation. The Supreme Court had asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures. Apart from the school shutdown, the government has also stopped construction activities from November 14 to 17 amid other curbs. While government officers have been shut in physical form, private offices have also been asked to give a week-long work from home to all employees. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said that efforts will be made to restrict travel to curb vehicular pollution.

