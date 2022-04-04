Delhi Sports University Spent Over Rs 1.71 Cr on Admission-related Advertisements

Over Rs 1.71 crore have been spent by the Delhi Sports University to advertise that it will give admission to budding sportspersons from across the country. This information was shared by the Delhi government’s higher education department in response to a question in the Delhi Assembly last week.

According to the department, the university will enrol interested sportspersons from across the country. For this, the university had published admission-related advertisements in media for which approximately Rs 1,71,17,233 were spent, it mentioned. The university was allocated Rs 63 crore under the Revised Estimates 2021-22, according to the department. The Delhi Sports University will come up in Mundka. It is temporarily functioning from the Civil Lines area. Construction of the university campus is in the initial stages. There will also be a Delhi Sports School under the university.

The university is also preparing to organise various sports activities in the national capital. Last year in June, former Olympic medallist Karnam Malleswari, the first Indian woman to bring home an Olympic medal in 2000, was appointed as the first vice-chancellor of the university. The Delhi Assembly had in 2019 passed a bill to set up a Delhi Sports University, which will offer graduation, post-graduation and doctorate degrees in Olympic sports. The school under the university will start admitting students from class six. Initially, 250 students will be enrolled.

