Delhi Student Creates Typographic Portrait of PM Modi, Enter India Book of Records

Yashika Das, a student of class 9, Amity International School, Saket, New Delhi, has entered the India Book of Records for making a typographic portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She made the portrait on an A3 size sheet with 500 Indian brand names representing the ‘Make in India’ campaign by the minister. Patanjali Ayurveda, Siyaram Silk Mill, Ajanta Pharma, SAIL, and Hindustan National Gas and Industries are some of the Indian brands mentioned in the portrait.

Yashika Das received a Certificate and Medal from India Book of Records for creating this record and she will also be featured in the 2023 edition of the India Book of Records.

Expressing her excitement at her entry into the India Book of Records, Yashika, said, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our Chairperson, Dr Amita Chauhan Ma’am and my teachers for providing me with such a great opportunity of showcasing my talent and creativity. I love my country and always wanted to do something to make my country proud."

“Make in India campaign by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was discussed in our class and the inspiration for making his portrait came from this discussion. It took me around three days to complete the portrait and I chose 500 Indian brands to represent the campaign. However, this would not have been possible without the encouragement, motivation, and moral support of my parents and teachers at Amity. I would like to keep making my school, teachers and parents proud by developing my talent which would help me in bringing more laurels to my school and country," she added.

Delighted on this special achievement of Amity student, Dr Chauhan, Chairperson, Amity International Schools said, “It is a matter of great pride for us that our student has made it to India Book of Records. Amity schools have always nurtured the talent of their students and encouraged them to participate in various activities and programmes at the national as well as international levels. I am thankful to my teachers for raising such capable students who possess such extraordinary talent and creativity which keeps the flag of Amity Schools flying high by setting new benchmarks for other students."

Expressing extreme pleasure on this occasion, Divya Bhatia, Principal, Amity International School Saket stated, “We are extremely proud of our student, Yashika’s entry into the prestigious India Book of Records. Yashika has been a bright student who is extremely hard working and has a highly creative bent of mind. Her victory is a testimony to the high quality of students which Amity schools nurture."

